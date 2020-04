April 1 (Reuters) - Alumasc Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE OUR BURTON LATIMER AND HALSTEAD SITES

* GATIC COVERS, RAINCLEAR AND BUILDING ENVELOPE BUSINESSES REMAIN OPEN AND OPERATING AS NORMAL TO REFLECT CURRENT DEMAND

* MAJORITY OF OUR EMPLOYEES AT OUR CLOSED LOCATIONS ARE BEING FURLOUGHED UNDER GOVERNMENT COVID-19 JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* IN PROCESS OF IMPLEMENTING ADDITIONAL CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES