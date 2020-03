March 16 (Reuters) - Alumetal SA:

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO RECOMMEND FOR CO NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FROM 2019 NET PROFIT DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO RECOMMEND 70% OF GROUP'S NORMALISED CONSOLIDATED 2019 NET PROFIT TO BE ALLOCATED TO RESERVE CAPITAL FOR FUTURE DIVIDEND