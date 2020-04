BRIEF-Alumexx FY Net Turnover Up At 2.3 Million Euros

April 20 (Reuters) - ALUMEXX NV:

* IN 2019, ALUMEXX N.V. ACHIEVED ORGANIC GROWTH OF 48% COMPARED TO 2018

* FY NET TURNOVER IN 2019 OF € 2.3 MILLION (2018: € 1.6 MILLION)

* ON COVID-19: CURRENTLY UNCLEAR HOW LONG THE SITUATION WILL CONTINUE OR WHAT THE IMPACT ON THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020 COULD BE

* HAS NO LOANS AND DO NOT EXPECT THE COMPANY TO REQUIRE EXTERNAL FINANCING AS A RESULT OF THIS HEALTH SITUATION

* ALUMEXX’S FINANCIAL POSITION IS GOOD

* COVID-19: AFTER FIRST TWO MONTHS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, COMPANY GROWTH HAS DECLINED MAINLY SINCE END OF MARCH

* 2019 OPERATING RESULT CAME IN AT € 104.000 POSITIVE (2018: € 58.000 NEGATIVE)