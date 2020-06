June 15 (Reuters) - Alumexx NV:

* COVID-19 UPDATE: AFTER FLATTENING IN MARCH, SALES ROSE SHARPLY AGAIN IN APRIL AND MAY, IN LINE WITH GROWTH OF BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR

* COVID-19 UPDATE: ALUMEXX’S FINANCIAL POSITION IS GOOD

* COVID-19 UPDATE: IMPACT ON THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020 CURRENTLY APPEARS TO BE LIMITED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)