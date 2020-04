BRIEF-Alumexx To Acquire Industry Peer By June 30

April 6 (Reuters) - Alumexx NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FIRST QUARTER SALES ARE STILL SHOWING GOOD GROWTH, BUT IT IS STILL UNCLEAR HOW LONG THE SITUATION WILL CONTINUE OR WHAT THE IMPACT ON THE 2020 RESULTS WILL BE

* FINANCIAL POSITION IS GOOD

* HAS AN INTENTION SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF AN IMPORTANT INDUSTRY PARTNER

* THE AIM IS TO COMPLETE THE ACQUISITION IN THE SHORT TERM, BUT IN ANY CASE BY JUNE 30TH OF THIS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS NO LOANS AND WE DO NOT EXPECT THE COMPANY TO REQUIRE EXTERNAL FINANCING AS A RESULT OF THIS SITUATION