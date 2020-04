April 28 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd:

* ALUMINUM CORP OF CHINA LTD- QTRLY REVENUE RMB 39.67 BILLION VERSUS RMB 43.11 BILLION

* ALUMINUM CORP OF CHINA LTD - QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 30.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 444.9 MILLION

* ALUMINUM CORP OF CHINA - IN Q1, AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, MARKET PRICE OF CO’S LEADING PRODUCTS DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: