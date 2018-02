Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alviva Holdings Ltd:

* ‍SEES HY EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN 130 TO 135 CENTS ​

* SEES HY ‍HEPS OF 130 CENTS TO 135 CENTS UP +22% TO +27%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)