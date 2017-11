Nov 15 (Reuters) - Alvopetro Energy Ltd

* Alvopetro announces operational update and third quarter financial and operating results

* Alvopetro Energy Ltd qtrly average daily production increased to 28 bopd, a 27% increase from Q2 of 2017​

* Alvopetro Energy Ltd qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share loss $0.01​