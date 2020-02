Feb 28 (Reuters) - AlzeCure Pharma AB:

* ALZECURE PHARMA AB - Q4 EARNINGS SEK -15,635 THOUSAND (-12,967)

* ALZECURE PHARMA AB - Q4 NET SALES SEK 0 THOUSAND (0)

* ALZECURE PHARMA AB - BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR (Gdansk Newsroom)