June 4 (Reuters) - AlzeCure Pharma AB:

* ALZECURE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM CLINICAL STUDY WITH ACD856

* PREPARATIONS ARE ONGOING TO INITIATE FURTHER CLINICAL TRIALS, WITH A PLANNED START BY END OF 2020

* RESULTS DEMONSTRATE ACD856 HAS GOOD PHARMACOKINETIC PROFILE WITH SIGNIFICANTLY SHORTER HUMAN HALF-LIFE THAN ITS PREDECESSOR AS WELL AS SUITABILITY FOR FURTHER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)