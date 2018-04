April 30 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA:

* MODIFIES CERTAIN CONDITIONS IN SECTION 8 OF BID OVER HISPANIA SA TO CLARIFY TERMS OF POTENTIAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION ON DEAL

* PRICE OF HISPANIA BID SHALL BE REDUCED IN AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO GROSS AMOUNT PER SHARE DISTRIBUTED PRIOR TO SETTLEMENT OF BID