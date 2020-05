May 15 (Reuters) - Alzinova AB:

* JAN-MARCH RESULT AFTER FINANCIAL POSTS AT -1 774 906 SEK (-1 170 594 SEK)

* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO