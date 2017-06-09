FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AM Castle & Co says achieved support of majority of secured creditors for Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
June 9, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-AM Castle & Co says achieved support of majority of secured creditors for Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Am Castle & Co

* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same

* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same

* A.M. Castle & Co. - achieved support of majority of secured creditors by aggregate number and dollar value for its prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization

* A.M. Castle & Co. - announced that certain creditors have agreed to extend, under terms of previously announced restructuring support agreement

* A.M. Castle & Co. - agreed to extend, under terms of previously announced rsa , date for filing of plan with bankruptcy court in delaware by five days, to June 20, 2017

* A.M. Castle & Co. - set deadline to complete company's restructuring to august 31, 2017

