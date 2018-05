May 22 (Reuters) - AM Resources Corp:

* AM RESOURCES CORP. CREATES GOLD TRADING SUBSIDARY AND APPOINTS NEW CEO

* AM RESOURCES CORP - APPOINTMENT OF DOMINIC VOYER AS CORPORATION’S NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* AM RESOURCES CORP - VOYER SUCCEEDS DAVID GRONDIN, WHO WILL REMAIN AS PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: