BRIEF-AMA Group Says Senior Executives And Board Members Have Taken 20% Reduction In Remuneration Packages

May 21 (Reuters) - AMA Group Ltd:

* VOLUMES FOR MAY AND JUNE ARE LIKELY TO STILL BE IMPACTED ACROSS BUSINESS

* CLOSELY MONITORING COST IMPACTS WHICH MAY RESULT IN FURTHER DOWNSCALING OF SITES AND WORKFORCES

* SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND BOARD MEMBERS HAVE TAKEN 20% REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION PACKAGES FROM MAY 2020

* TAKEN RANGE OF INITIATIVES TO MINIMISE FINANCIAL IMPACT INCLUDING DOWNSCALING WORKFORCE

* NO CURRENT REQUIREMENT FOR A CAPITAL RAISING

* NET DEBT POSITION AT END OF APRIL IS TRACKING BETTER THAN ORIGINALLY FORECAST

* “TRAFFIC LEVELS ARE RETURNING TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS AS GOVERNMENT RELAXES RESTRICTIONS”

* VOLUMES FOR MAY AND JUNE ARE LIKELY TO STILL BE IMPACTED ACROSS BUSINESS