BRIEF-Amadeus Fire FY EBITA Up At EUR 38.7 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Amadeus Fire AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AMADEUS FIRE AG: FINAL FIGURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 AND SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND

* FY PROFIT FELL 0.8 PERCENT TO 24 MILLION EUR

* FY EBITA) OF AMADEUS FIRE GROUP REACHED A NEW RECORD LEVEL OF EUR 38.7M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 37.5M)

* GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.4 PERCENT FROM EUR 99.3M TO EUR 110.6M

* CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF EUR 233.1M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 205.8M)

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER MINORITIES OF EUR 24.0M, DOWN 0.8 PER CENT ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 24.2M.

* DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT DIVIDEND PAYMENT BE SUSPENDED

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES AND AMORTISATION OF GOODWILL (EBITA) OF AMADEUS FIRE GROUP REACHED A NEW RECORD LEVEL OF EUR 38.7M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 37.5M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)