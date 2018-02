BRIEF-Amadeus FY EBITDA Up 9.7 Pct YoY

Feb 28 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP SA:

* FY NET SALES 4.85 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.47 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 1.00 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 825.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 1.87 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.70 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* BOARD TO PROPOSE A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.135 PER SHARE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATE

* SEES HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATE IN EBITDA FOR FY 2018‍​

* SEES FY 2018 CAPEX: 12-15 PCT OF REVENUE

* SEES FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF 950 MILLION EUROS - 1.00 BILLION EUROS FOR FY 2018‍​

* SEES ORDINARY DIVIDEND 50 PERCENT PAY-OUT RATIO AND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO 1 BILLION EUROS POTENTIALLY THROUGH MARCH 2020

