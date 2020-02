BRIEF-Amadeus Says Coronavirus Outbreak Will Impact Its Industry And Its Business In 2020

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Group SA:

* THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL IMPACT ITS INDUSTRY AND ITS BUSINESS IN 2020, WITH A SEQUENTIAL REBOUND, IF IT REPLICATES PAST EPISODES

* BEYOND THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT IS WELL POSITIONED TO CONTINUE DELIVERING GROWTH IN PROFITS AND CASH GENERATION INTO THE FUTURE

* REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH LARGELY DEPENDENT ON EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS IN JUNE 2020, BOARD WILL SUBMIT TO GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR APPROVAL A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF €1.30 PER SHARE, REPRESENTING A 10.6% INCREASE VERSUS. 2018 DIVIDEND AND A 50% OF REPORTED PROFIT