May 12 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Group SA:

* IN DISTRIBUTION, ITS TRAVEL AGENCY AIR BOOKINGS DECREASED BY 47.7%, TO 85.0 MILLION AT END-MARCH

* IN IT SOLUTIONS, PASSENGERS BOARDED DECLINED 12.0%, TO 383.9 MILLION AT END-MARCH