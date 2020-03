BRIEF-Amadeus To Secure 1.00 Bln Euros Bridge To Bond Facility

March 23 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Group SA:

* SAYS TO SECURE AN INCREMENTAL 1.00 BILLION EUROS OF LIQUIDITY, ADDING TO ITS CURRENTLY EXISTING LIQUIDITY COMPOSED OF 1.00 BILLION EUROS OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 660 MILLION EUROS OF CASH

* SAYS TO IMPLEMENT EFFICIENCY MEASURES TO REDUCE FIXED COSTS AND CAPEX BY AN APPROXIMATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE OF 300 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS TO CANCEL PROPOSAL OF COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 320 MILLION EUROS SCHEDULED FOR THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2UeBa2N Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)