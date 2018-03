March 26 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Group SA:

* WINS LONG TERM CONTRACT FOR FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP’S DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN EMEA AND ASIA

* FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP WILL PROVIDE INPUT INTO DESIGN FOR AMADEUS NDC-ENABLED SOLUTION FOR TRAVEL SELLERS Source text: bit.ly/2pEiE3Y

