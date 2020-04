April 3 (Reuters) - Amaero International Ltd:

* AS MAKER SERVICING DEFENCE SECTOR, CO DEENED ESSENTIAL SERVICE BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT AND WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE DURING LOCKDOWN

* IN U.S., ACTIVITIES AT EL SEGUNDO MANUFACTURING FACILITY MEET DEFINITION OF CRITICAL MANUFACTURING SECTOR; OPERATIONS SET TO CONTINUE