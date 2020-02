BRIEF-AMAG Austria Metall AG FY EBITDA Grows To EUR 143.0 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AMAG Austria Metall AG:

* FY REVENUE AT EUR 1,066.0 MILLION, SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S EUR 1,101.6 MILLION DUE TO PRICE FACTORS

* FY EBITDA GROWS TO EUR 143.0 MILLION IN CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT (2018: EUR 141.0 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAXES AT EUR 38.6 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 44.5 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* PROPOSAL OF A STABLE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.20 PER SHARE

* GUIDANCE: TOO EARLY FOR EARNINGS FORECAST DUE TO UNCERTAIN MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF EUR 61.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.6 MILLION YEAR AGO