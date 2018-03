March 9 (Reuters) - AMAG Austria Metall AG:

* ‍US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG​

* ‍EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 RUNNING TO MID-SEVEN-DIGIT EURO FIGURE​