March 26 (Reuters) - AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG:

* DEMAND DEPRESSED BY CORONA CRISIS

* INTRODUCES SHORT-TIME WORKING FROM 1.4.2020

* DOWNTURN IN ORDERS PARTICULARLY FROM AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

* IMPACT OF CORONA CRISIS ON RESULTS NOT YET FORESEEABLE AT THIS TIME