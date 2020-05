BRIEF-AMAG Pharma Expects To Record One-Time Restructuring Charge Of About $8 Million In Q2 Of 2020

May 11 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS-EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF ABOUT $8 MILLION PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE, RELATED BENEFITS IN Q2 OF 2020

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS THIS WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY END OF Q2 OF 2020

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON MAY 8, CO DISMISSED PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS ITS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS- ON MAY 8, APPOINTED DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2AlFYfr) Further company coverage: