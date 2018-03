BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz Enters Stipulation Of Dismissal

March 23 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍IF SANDOZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL BY A CERTAIN DATE, SANDOZ MAY LAUNCH GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME ON JULY 15, 2021, OR EARLIER​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍SANDOZ TO PAY SALES ROYALTY OF GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME TO AMAG UNTIL EXPIRATION OF LAST FERAHEME PATENT LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK​