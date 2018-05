BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals Announces Q1 Loss Per Share $1.59

May 3 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.59

* Q1 REVENUE $146.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $151.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $540 MILLION - $580 MILLION

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN RANGE OF $128 MILLION - $108 MILLION

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $120 MILLION - $140 MILLION