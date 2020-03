BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $5.89

March 4 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $89.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $88.5 MILLION

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - REAFFIRMS TOTAL REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, CO’S CASH & INVESTMENTS TOTALED $171.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $5.89

* RECORDED TOTAL IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $155 MILLION IN Q4 2019

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - IDENTIFIED INDICATORS OF IMPAIRMENT FOR MAKENA SUBCUTANEOUS AUTO-INJECTOR, INTRAROSA AND VYLEESI ASSET GROUPS IN Q4 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: