June 11 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - EDWARD (TED) MYLES, CHIEF FINANCIAL AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, IS LEAVING CO

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - BRIAN PIEKOS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTHONY (TONY) CASCIANO HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER