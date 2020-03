March 4 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EFFECTIVE MAR 31, JULIE KROP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, WILL BE LEAVING CO

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - FORMER BOARD MEMBER LESLEY RUSSELL, WILL PROVIDE FURTHER, INTERIM EXPERTISE AS CLINICAL CONSULTANT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: