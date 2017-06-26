BRIEF-Amag reports U.S. FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Makena

June 26 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Amag announces U.S. FDA filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for makena® (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) subcutaneous auto-injector

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date of february 14, 2018

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has now determined that filing is subject to a standard 10-month review

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - if makena auto-injector is approved, amag will request orange book listing of eligible antares patents, last of which expires in 2026

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍reaffirming 2017 financial guidance, including makena revenue guidance of $410 million to $440 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: