BRIEF-Amalgamated Bank Says Sent Letter To Chairman Of Sturm Ruger & Company on April 19 - Sec Filing

April 24 (Reuters) - Amalgamated Bank Longview Funds:

* AMALGAMATED BANK LONGVIEW FUNDS - SENT LETTER TO CHAIRMAN OF STURM RUGER & COMPANY ON APRIL 19 - SEC FILING

* AMALGAMATED BANK LONGVIEW FUNDS - EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC’S PERFORMANCE AND RISK OVERSIGHT

* AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION

* AMALGAMATED BANK - URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH "PROFESSED GOALS"