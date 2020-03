March 13 (Reuters) - Amalphi AG:

* FY GROUP SALES AT EUR 2.4 MILLION(PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.06 MILLION)

* FY EBIT LOSS AT EUR 489,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 719,000 YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO INCREASE SALES IN THIS BUSINESS AREA TO EUR 2.7 MILLION IN 2020 (+12.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)