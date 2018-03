March 19 (Reuters) - Amalphi AG:

* BOND MATURING ON MARCH 18, 2018 IN AMOUNT OF USD 1.25 MILLION FULLY REPAID

* AT THE SAME TIME ISSUES NEW USD BOND IN THE SAME VOLUME WITH THREE YEARS TERM

* INTENDS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL IN APRIL 2018, TO ISSUE C. 380,000 NEW SHARES Source text - bit.ly/2DBUZpe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)