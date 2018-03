March 1 (Reuters) - AMALPHI AG:

* SALES IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 AMOUNTED TO € 1.96 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 1.83 MILLION)

* PLANS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES TO EUR 2,700 THOUSAND IN 2018

* FY NET LOSS EUR 651.5 THOUSAND VERSUS LOSS EUR 882.8 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)