March 16 (Reuters) - AMALPHI AG:

* USD 1.25 MILLION BOND DUE ON MARCH 18, 2018 WILL BE FULLY REPAID

* AT THE SAME TIME, LAUNCHES NEW USD BOND WITH THE SAME VOLUME AND THREE-YEAR MATURITY

* INTENDS TO CARRY OUT CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN APRIL 2018

* TO ISSUE AROUND 380,000 NEW SHARES