May 27 (Reuters) - AMANAT HOLDINGS:

* UNVEILS A SERIES OF OPTIMIZATION INITIATIVES TO DRIVE GROWTH

* STRATEGY’S TOP PRIORITY IS TO INCREASE AMANAT’S TOP LINE AND TO UTILIZE COST REDUCTION OPPORTUNITIES

* CEO SAYS MANAGED TO REDUCE OUR COST BASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXPENSES AND OVERHEAD REDUCTIONS