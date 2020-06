BRIEF-Amara Expects Financial Performance For 2020 To Be Severely Impacted

June 8 (Reuters) - Amara Holdings Ltd:

* COMPLETION DATES OF GROUP’S PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN PROGRESS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 TO BE SEVERELY IMPACTED

* BARRING ANY UNFORESEEN CHANGES, AMARA BANGKOK IS SCHEDULED TO REOPEN IN JULY 2020

* SPECIALTY RESTAURANTS & FOOD SERVICES SEGMENT CONTINUED OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* NO MATERIAL CONCERNS OVER GROUP’S ABILITY TO FULFIL NEAR-TERM DEBT OBLIGATIONS

* PUT IN PLACE COST-CONTAINMENT MEASURES SUCH AS REDUCTION OF CASUAL LABOURS, LEAVE CLEARANCE, & DEFERRED ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENSES