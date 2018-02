Feb 20 (Reuters) - Amarillo Gold Corp:

* AMARILLO ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION AND AMENDMENT OF ITS GOLD-LINKED CREDIT FACILITY

* AMARILLO GOLD CORP - AMARILLO AND ITS LENDING GROUP HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND MATURITY OF FACILITY FROM JULY 31, 2019 TO JUNE 30, 2022