BRIEF-Amarin Corp Qtrly Shr $0.02

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Amarin Corp:

* QTRLY SHR $0.02; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $0.04; QTRLY NET REV $143.3 MLN, UP 85%

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 GUIDANCE FOR NET REV, OPER. EXPENSES AND INVENTORY INCREASES

* AMARIN SAYS MANAGED CARE COVERAGE, WHICH REMAINS DYNAMIC, HAS IMPROVED OVERALL FOR VASCEPA IN 2020

* GROWTH IN QTRLY U.S. NET PRODUCT REV DRIVEN BY HIGHER VOLUME OF VASCEPA SALES SUPPORTED BY INCREASED PRESCRIPTION LEVELS

* BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, NET ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, INVENTORY AS OF DEC. 31 ADEQUATE TO ACHIEVE CASH FLOW POSITIVITY FROM VASCEPA Source: reut.rs/2TjgQvm