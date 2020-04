April 13 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation PLC:

* BASED ON A PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE, ITS TOTAL REVENUE, NET FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 WAS APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE, AS OF MARCH 31, CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE MORE THAN $620 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $129.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PRELIMINARY QTRLY REVENUE ESTIMATE PREDOMINANTLY REFLECTS VASCEPA (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SALES IN U.S.