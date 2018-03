March 21 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc:

* AMARIN ANNOUNCES FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - ‍MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA​

* AMARIN - ‍REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES​ APPROVAL

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - ‍APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: