BRIEF-Amarin estimates net product revenue for Q1 to be about $43 mln

April 4 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation PLC:

* AMARIN UPDATES FIRST QUARTER REVENUE GUIDANCE, REITERATES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE AND UPDATES ON REDUCE-IT CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY PROGRESS AND VASCEPA PROMOTION INITIATIVES

* ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MILLION

* ‍WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MILLION