March 30 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation PLC:

* EICOSAPENTAENOIC ACID (EPA) LEVELS FROM VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) IN REDUCE-IT® STRONGLY CORRELATED WITH CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES

* AMARIN CORPORATION - SERUM EPA LEVELS SHOWED APPROXIMATELY 400% INCREASE FOLLOWING ADMINISTRATION OF VASCEPA

* AMARIN CORPORATION- FOLLOWING ADMINISTRATION OF VASCEPA, DHA LEVELS WERE MEASURED AND SHOWED A DECREASE OF 2.9%