June 15 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation PLC:

* VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWS SIGNIFICANT CARDIOVASCULAR RISK REDUCTION IN PEOPLE WITH DIABETES IN PRESPECIFIED AND POST HOC SUBGROUP ANALYSES OF LANDMARK REDUCE-IT® STUDY

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - KEY SECONDARY COMPOSITE FIRST AND TOTAL MACE REDUCTIONS OF 30% AND 29%, RESPECTIVELY

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - REDUCTIONS ALSO OBSERVED IN POST HOC EXPLORATORY ANALYSES OF OTHER COMPOSITE ENDPOINTS