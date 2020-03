BRIEF-Amarin Says Will Continue With Promotional Efforts For Vascepa In Treating Indicated Patients At High Risk Of Cardiovascular Events

March 30 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation PLC:

* AMARIN COMMENTS ON RULING IN VASCEPA® ANDA LITIGATION

* AMARIN CORPORATION - WILL PURSUE ALL AVAILABLE REMEDIES, INCLUDING AN APPEAL OF COURT’S DECISION

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - NO GENERIC LITIGATION IS PENDING OUTSIDE UNITED STATES

* AMARIN CORPORATION - GEOGRAPHIES OUTSIDE U.S. IN WHICH VASCEPA IS SOLD & UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW ARE NOT SUBJECT TO THIS LITIGATION & JUDGMENT

* AMARIN CORPORATION - WILL CONTINUE WITH PROMOTIONAL EFFORTS FOR VASCEPA IN TREATING INDICATED PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS