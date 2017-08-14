FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Amarin's reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Amarin's reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin's reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned at recommendation of independent data monitoring committee

* Amarin Corporation says ‍independent data monitoring committee recommended that trial continue as planned without modification​

* Says ‍results from completed study are expected in Q2 or Q3 2018​

* Says ‍anticipates that onset of approximately 100 pct of events will likely occur in early 2018​

* Amarin Corp - ‍interim efficacy analysis performed after adjudication of about 80 pct of target 1,612 aggregate primary cardiovascular events occurred within study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.