May 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET TO OFFER LOWER PRICES ON TULIPS FOR MOTHER’S DAY

* AMAZON.COM - BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA