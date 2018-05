May 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON ANNOUNCES A FULFILMENT CENTRE IN SOUTH WEST SYDNEY TO CREATE FASTER SHIPPING TO MILLIONS MORE CUSTOMERS, AND INCREASE ITEM SELECTION

* AMAZON WILL BEGIN RECRUITING IMMEDIATELY FOR A RANGE OF ROLES INCLUDING OPERATIONS, SUPPORT AND TECHNICAL SPECIALISTS

* NEW FULFILMENT CENTRE WILL OPEN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018